Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 91,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.3 %

KLA stock opened at $648.05 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

