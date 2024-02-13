Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Hyatt Hotels worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 202,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,043. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.