1ST Source Bank Sells 833 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

