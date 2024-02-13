1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

