1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $267.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

