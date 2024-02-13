Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $52,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,566. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

