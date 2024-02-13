Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,419. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,008,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

