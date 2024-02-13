Fiera Capital Corp Has $54.41 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.67% of Lithia Motors worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $7.54 on Tuesday, reaching $302.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,357. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

View Our Latest Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.