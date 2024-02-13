Fiera Capital Corp Has $54.41 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.67% of Lithia Motors worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $53,000.
Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $7.54 on Tuesday, reaching $302.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,357. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.35.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
