1ST Source Bank Has $221,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

