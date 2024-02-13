Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

