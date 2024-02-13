Gould Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gould Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,236,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,072. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

