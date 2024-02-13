1ST Source Bank Purchases 46 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $518.20 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.23 and a 200 day moving average of $426.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

