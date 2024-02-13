Gould Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gould Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

