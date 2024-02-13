Gould Capital LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Gould Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. 594,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

