Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

