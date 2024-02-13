Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $381.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.72 and a 200 day moving average of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

