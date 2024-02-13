Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 14,533 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 242,216.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $635,496.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,203.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $635,496.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,203.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Roku Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,441. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

