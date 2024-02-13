Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:WM opened at $191.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $191.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

