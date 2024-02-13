Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 313,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,173. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $61,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

