MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $31.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,701.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,645.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,442.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.