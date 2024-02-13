Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,094.07.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,104.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,034.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

