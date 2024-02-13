Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $579.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

