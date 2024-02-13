The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. 2,302,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,149,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

