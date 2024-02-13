McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $498.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

