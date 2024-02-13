Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.27-1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

ECL opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

