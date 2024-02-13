Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $11.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.20. The stock had a trading volume of 273,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,666. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

