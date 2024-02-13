Deutsche Bank AG Has $180.72 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,276 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.54% of UDR worth $180,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

