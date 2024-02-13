WBI Investments Inc. Invests $630,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 214,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,028 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 165,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

