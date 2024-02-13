iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,926,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320,855. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

