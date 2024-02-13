Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Photronics worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

