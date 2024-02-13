Foundry Partners LLC Buys 38,964 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.