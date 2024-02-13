Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Primo Water worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

