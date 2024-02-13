Foundry Partners LLC Buys 9,435 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Haynes International Profile

(Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.