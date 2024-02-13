Foundry Partners LLC Buys 102,279 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.28% of Landsea Homes worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 over the last 90 days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.6 %

LSEA stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

