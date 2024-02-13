Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,276,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 287,337 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

