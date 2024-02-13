Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of Tutor Perini worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,252 shares of company stock worth $1,264,025 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 3.1 %

About Tutor Perini

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $478.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.