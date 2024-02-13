Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.78% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NWPX stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

