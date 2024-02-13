Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $312,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 917,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

