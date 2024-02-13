Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.2 %

CETX stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

