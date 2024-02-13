Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

ACST stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also

