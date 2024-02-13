Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.55% of Entegris worth $78,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 924,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 174,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Entegris stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.88. 347,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,175. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $128.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

