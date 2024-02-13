Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $16,790,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $106.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

