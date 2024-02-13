Fiera Capital Corp Buys 931 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 844,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $72,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

