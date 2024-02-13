ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 917,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

