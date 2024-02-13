1,604 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

