Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.98% of BWX Technologies worth $66,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

