Fiera Capital Corp Has $164.13 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.44% of RB Global worth $164,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in RB Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RBA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 100,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

