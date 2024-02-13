Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $85,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $8.99 on Tuesday, hitting $187.70. 1,107,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

