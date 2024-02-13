One Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

