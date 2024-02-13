Fiera Capital Corp Has $112.37 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $112,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,887. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.