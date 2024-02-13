Fiera Capital Corp Has $112.37 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $112,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 296,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.0 %
Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,887. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
